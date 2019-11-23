Nacogdoches kicks off holiday season with ‘Jingle and Mingle’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches’ Main Street has once again kicked off “Jingle and Mingle” downtown.

It’s a grand ol’ time for people of all ages.

The family-friendly event has shops open so people can get some Christmas shopping done and also to just enjoy all the things downtown Nacogdoches has to offer.

Plan to come hungry. Food trucks are on site and restaurants serve hot chocolate.

It’s considered the biggest downtown shopping event of the year.

“We see people that we don’t normally get to see because everybody tends to work the same hours, so that gives families a chance to come out,” said downtown business owner Gerry Larrabee. “What we’ve seen more in the past few years is couples with their children in tow. It’s getting to be the season, so we’re really happy.”

Other holiday events in Nacogdoches to get you in the holiday spirit include the Wassail Fest on November 30 and the annual Jingle Bell Run on December 7.