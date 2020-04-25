Nacogdoches, Gregg Counties announce new case numbers

Breaking News
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches and Gregg Counties announced new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon.

Nacogdoches confirmed two new cases to push them to 113 total, the second-highest in East Texas. They are both females, one aged 30-39 and the other 60-69.

The county also has the highest death count in the region with 7.

The county has also administered more than 800 tests since the crisis began.

Gregg County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 63.

Of those cases, 38 patients have recovered, according to the Gregg County Health Department.

