Nacogdoches father admits to hitting child in head, causing skull fracture

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) A Nacogdoches man has been jailed after admitting to causing serious injuries to his child that remains in the hospital.

According to sheriff’s office, investigators were called to a residence on County Road 250 in Nacogdoches in reference to a sick child on October 10.

Cornelius Calloway, 22, of Nacogdoches, said his four-month-old son was unresponsive but still breathing.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where doctors determined he had a skull fracture along with other injuries. The severity of his case led to him being taken to Texas Children Clinic in Houston.

The following day, investigators executed a search warrant at the house and collected evidence that suggested the child could not have sustained the severity of the injuries that the father had claimed by falling off the couch.

Calloway was alone with the child at the time of the accident.

Tuesday, October 15, Calloway admitted to investigators that he lost his temper while watching his child and hit the boy in the head.

Calloway has been charged with injury to a child, which is a first degree felony, and booked into the Nacogdoches County jail.

The four month old child remains in ICU at Texas Children’s hospital.