Nacogdoches County traffic stops land 2 in jail on drug arrests

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two separate traffic stops in Nacogdoches County landed two people in jail on drug charges Thursday.

Leslie Grider, 41, of Cushing was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Deputies pulled a car over for a traffic violation near Cushing and noticed what they called “nervous demeanor” by the two passengers inside, who gave conflicting statements to the deputies. During a search, deputies said Grider attempted to conceal contraband on her person.

After searching her, deputies found 4 grams of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine.

Grider was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on possession of a controlled substance, a 3rd-degree felony.

On Thursday morning, a Nacogdoches man was arrested on several felony charges after deputies stopped a passenger car for two traffic violations in 1400 block of FM 2609.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as Jaqualin Sessions, 20 years of age.

Upon contact with the driver, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, marijuana and multiple containers of pills of different types, including ecstasy.

One of the weapons found in the vehicle had previously been reported through the Nacogdoches Police Department as stolen. The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a vehicle within the city in early August of this year.

Sessions was arrested at the scene and booked in at the Nacogdoches County Jail on two second-degree felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and one third degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.

Sessions was also charged with theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and prohibited weapon, a 3rd-degree felony. Total bond was set at $97,500 dollars.