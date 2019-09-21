Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 in child sexual assault investigation

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has has arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of sexual assault.

The investigation stems from complaints with two different victims, both under the age of 15.

NCSO got an arrest warrant and launched a search Wednesday for Mark Allen Thompson, 34, on a charge of 2nd degree sexual assault. Hours after the warrant was announced, a Crime Stoppers tip led deputies to a motel in Nacogdoches where Thompson was in a room with Kelli Goodin.

Thompson was arrested at the scene and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail on the sexual assault charge and a parole violation. His bond was set at $750,000.

Since that time investigators continued to develop more evidence in the case on all three suspects. On Friday morning investigators obtained several warrants on all three suspects.

Eight more charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a 1st-degree felony, have been filed on Thompson. He was served with those warrants at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Kelli Rene Goodin, 33, of Nacogdoches was arrested by NCSO deputies for two charges of failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension, a 3rd-degree felony.

Frankie Dale Mealer, 45, of Nacogdoches was arrested on Friday at his residence. Mealer has been charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child a 1st-degree felony. Mealer was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Mark Thompson

Kelli Goodin

Frankie Mealer

Investigators allege that the two primary suspects of the sexual assaults introduced these children to drugs before assaulting them on several different occasions.

Goodin admitted to investigators that she was aware that one of the children was being sexually assaulted and witnessed one of these events. She failed to take any action to stop the sexual assaults from occurring and further failed to report these crimes to authorities. Authorities say she further attempted to hinder law enforcement from arresting Thompson.

“There are many more details to this case that are extremely appalling that will not be released,” said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. “It is truly horrific how these children have been treated by these three adults. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are very likely to be filed in the near future against these suspects.”