Nacogdoches County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, one of which resulted in a death.

The new numbers bring the East Texas total to 336 cases and 14 deaths.

The patients infected are a 60-69 year old female with an unknown travel history, unknown whether she is hospitalized; 40-49 year old female with an unknown travel history, unknown whether she is hospitalized; 70-79 year old male with an unknown travel history, unknown whether hospitalized; 60-69 year old male no travel history, deceased.

“This virus is a serious threat to our community, and we’re saddened by the toll it’s taking,” the Emergency Management Office said in its Facebook post announcing the new cases.