Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House task force give daily briefing

Nacogdoches County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, one of which resulted in a death.

The new numbers bring the East Texas total to 336 cases and 14 deaths.

The patients infected are a 60-69 year old female with an unknown travel history, unknown whether she is hospitalized; 40-49 year old female with an unknown travel history, unknown whether she is hospitalized; 70-79 year old male with an unknown travel history, unknown whether hospitalized; 60-69 year old male no travel history, deceased.

“This virus is a serious threat to our community, and we’re saddened by the toll it’s taking,” the Emergency Management Office said in its Facebook post announcing the new cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories