Nacogdoches County authorities seeking help identifying burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject in connection to a burglary.

The unidentified subject is a suspect in two burglaries that occurred on FM 2259 (Woden Road).

One of the burglaries occurred Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. and the other burglary is also believed to have occurred the same day.

Anyone with any information about these burglaries or the suspect is urged to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.