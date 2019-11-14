Nacogdoches County authorities say suspect behind Cody Jinks concert threat has confessed

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the threat incident that caused country artist Cody Jinks to cancel a concert in Nacogdoches.

Jinks was scheduled to perform on October 26 at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center in Nacogdoches.

That morning, an employee with the civic center received an anonymous phone call from the suspect. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, the caller said he planned on shooting several people at the concert later in the night.

NCSO was notified of the threat and an investigation was immediately started.

Due to the technology that was used to make the phone call by the suspect, the call was not easily traceable. Bridges kept Jinks’ management up to date on the progress of the investigation.

Management staff chose to cancel the show out of concern for public safety.

Bridges said investigators have been “working vigorously” since that time to identify the caller and to see what threat he posed to the public.

“Law enforcement has been treating this threat with the highest priority,” Bridges said.

NCSO investigators identified a person of interest recently after looking through thousands of pages of documents and obtaining evidence of who made the call.

On Thursday morning, investigators with NCSO obtained a full confession from the suspect and his motive for the threat.

NCSO is in the process of obtaining a warrant for the suspect’s arrest for a 3rd degree felony charge. Bridges said the full identity of the suspect and motive for the phone call may be released Friday “depending on other factors in this case.”

Bridges said the suspect “is in fact without a doubt the person who placed this phone call and is not a threat to the public.”

The Cody Jinks concert has been reschedule at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center for January 25, 2020.