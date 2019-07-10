Nacogdoches County authorities investigating shooting

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a business on Highway 59S at the Angelina River Bridge.

Deputies and DPS troopers were called to an altercation at the business shortly after 5 p.m.

Troopers were the first on scene and were able to quickly gain control of the situation.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the incident started in Nacogdoches where an employee of the business had taken a battery from a motorcycle, for which he claimed the motorcycle’s owner owed him money.

The motorcycle owner went into the business to speak with the employee about getting the battery back.

Sheriff Bridges said investigators have video footage from altercation.

According to the sheriff, that video shows the business employee in question pulling a gun and firing two shots into the ground near two people, one of whom was reportedly the motorcycle owner.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.