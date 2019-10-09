Nacogdoches County authorities arrest 2 in series of Garrison-area thefts

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with burglary cases in the Garrison area.

Mark Dziedzic, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Garrison. He was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of burglary of a habitation, theft a state jail felony, burglary of a building, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Corey Jimmerson, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, theft, and evading arrest or detention. He attempted to flee from deputies and was found hiding underneath a trailer house.

During the investigation, Corey Jimmerson 36 years of age was also identified as another suspect in the case. A warrant was issued for his arrest for Burglary of Habitation 2nd degree felony, Burglary of Building a state jail felony and theft a state jail felony.

Investigators have been working multiple burglary and theft cases in Garrison since mid-September.

According to investigators, Dziedzic and Jimmerson are accused of stealing a 2007 Honda ATV, a 2005 Yamaha UTV, six firearms, multiple tools and equipment and a 1993 Dodge dually diesel.

Most of the property has been recovered, though three of the firearms have not been.

Both subjects remain in the Nacogdoches County Jail.