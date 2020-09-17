Nacogdoches car dealership offering $1,000 reward to identify thieves

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Mike Perry Motor Company is offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who provides information about the suspects involved in a series of break-ins.

According to Randy Futch, the general sales manager, there was a robbery on September 16 after 6:30 p.m. and the unknown suspects took the radio, dash panel and steering wheel.

Futch said the thieves are targeting Jeep Ranger vehicles, and they are after the electrical automobile parts.

He also wrote on Facebook that this theft “is one of the worst” because this vehicle had already been sold.

This isn’t the first a break-in that has happened at the car dealership.

The Mike Perry Motor Company also wrote on Facebook that they have had enough.

Futch said there have been three thefts during the last 8 months.