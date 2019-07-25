Mustang Island reopening for overnight camping

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced that Mustang Island State Park is reopening for overnight camping after Hurricane Harvey storm damage delayed the previously scheduled restroom replacement project in the campgrounds.

“The staff of Mustang Island State Park is excited to once again be able to offer camping opportunities to visitors from around the world,” said Scott Taylor, Superintendent at Mustang Island State Park. “We look forward seeing all of the park visitors who have patiently waited as park repairs were made following Hurricane Harvey and we would like to thank everyone for the continued support they have shown for their Texas State Park.”

The restroom replacement project included significant plumbing and electrical work which affected the campground electrical service and portions of the wastewater systems in the park. Additional Harvey repairs are still ongoing to park buildings including the headquarters and maintenance shop.

Overnight campground reservations for Mustang Island State Park can be made online at https://texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com/ or through the Texas State Parks Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900.

Through the online system, visitors can choose a specific site when making reservations up to five months in advance. Photos and details of campsites allow campers can pick their site before arriving at the park and ensure that sites have the amenities they need during their trip.

Beach camping sites are reserved on a first come first serve basis. For availability, call the park at 361-749-5246.

For more information about Mustang Island State Park, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.