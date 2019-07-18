MUSIC IS LIFE: Texas Music Office hoping to grow the music industry in Nacogdoches

A Music Friendly Community workshop was held in Nacogdoches today with folks from Governor Greg Abbott’s Texas Music Office leading the event.

Nacogdoches hopes to work together with the Texas Music Office and promote more musical and economic growth in East Texas.

Texas is very much known for producing many great musicians.

Here in East Texas we’ve seen our share of artists big and small.

To help further them along Governor Greg Abbott is pushing the Texas Music Office.

“Ours focuses on the growth and promotion Texas music industry as a whole so we quantify it and we advocate for it and we create systems statewide that support it,” said Brendon Anthony, Texas Music Office Director.

According to Governor Abbott last year “the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs….and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity.”

“Through programs like Music from the Communities that allow cities and communities across the state to better understand the music industry community and support it to us and translate those needs to us so we can form policies that might help them do that job better,” said Anthony.

A lot of that activity can be found locally in music venues, to the recording studios or in stores such as Encore Music in Nacogdoches.

“Anything the state does to bring recognition to music and the music industry is a good thing,” said Dana Woods, owner of Encore Music.

Over the years Woods has been involved in the studio, selling instruments and even teaching lessons.

But it all started with a simple love for music and not knowing for sure how to pursue a career in it.

“When I went to school, many many years ago, they said what can you do besides teach if you’re going to pursue music, but there’s so many avenues,” said Woods.

One thing the Texas Music Office does is provide a road-map for those avenues.

“We want communities to listen to their industry community at home better so they can create policies and make it easier to do that work in those towns,” said Anthony.

For the listener music is to be enjoyed but for the musician music is life.