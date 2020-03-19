Music for the Masses: Sharing a love of music online

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Burnley Cook, a musician in Natchez, was lamenting the fact that they were going to have to cancel a choral concert this spring because of the coronavirus.

Instead, the concert will be posted online. Cook also created a Facebook page as a central location on which to post it. Nearly 400 people have liked the page in 24 hours.

Some of the posts on the page include a father-son neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Jackson. Burnley is a keyboard player, so he posted some of his theater organ that he has in his garage at home.

The neat thing about the page is that it’s worldwide. So, there’s already a post on the page of a couple of musicians in locked-down Spain serenading their neighbors in a piano-saxophone performance.

It’s another one of those positives born out of the adversity of the coronavirus pandemic. Music for the Masses on Facebook.