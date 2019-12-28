Murdered Austin mom Heidi Broussard to be laid to rest today

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KXAN) — Austin mother Heidi Broussard, who was found dead in the trunk of a car earlier this month, will be laid to rest today.

Family and friends of Broussard are gathering in her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, for the funeral at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28.

It follows a public viewing, which happened yesterday evening.

Broussard and her two-week-old baby Margo vanished on Dec. 12. She was found dead a week later in Houston, but Margo was found alive and is with her family.

Austinites showed their support for the family with a prayer vigil at Garrison Park on Monday night.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Magen Fieramusca has been charged with kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse in relation to the incident.

She is due to appear in the 460th District Court for the first time on Jan. 2.

Her attorney Jackie Wood told KXAN, “As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent.”

No one has been charged with murdering Broussard at this stage in the investigation.