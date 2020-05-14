Multiple units responding to a two-vehicle major crash in Rusk county

RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK)- According to a Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook post, multiple units are responding on a major two-vehicle crash on US 79 E between County Roads 344 and 333 that occurred early Thursday morning.

The accident involved a passenger car and a semi truck hauling plywood. There have been no fatalities in connection to the crash reported at this time.

Officials say there is a significant amount of debris still in the roadway, and for drivers to use caution when traveling between Henderson and Carthage. ‬

An extended cleanup with one lane closure at minimum is expected to take place until daybreak.