LIVE BLOG: 3 Cedar Park police officers shot while responding to call; news conference in the next hour

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Cedar Park police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Cedar Park Police Department.

Three police officers were shot and are at a local hospital in stable condition, CPPD reports.

CPPD says a person is barricaded inside a home. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. This remains an active scene as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Cedar Park is asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive. The Cedar Park Police and Fire Departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, according to a tweet from the city.

Police are advising residents in the Heritage Park subdivision to remain inside their homes.

The Cedar Park Police Department is expected to hold a press conference near the scene at 8 p.m.

Live Blog

7:50 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Hill Country News obtained exclusive video, and agreed to share the video with KXAN, from a front door camera near the scene on Natalie Cove.

In the first moments of the video, multiple police cars with their sirens on can be seen/heard heading toward the home. At the 31-second mark of the video, gunshots can be heard.

The owner of the video does not want to be named, according to Hill Country News.

NOTE: Gunshot sounds can be heard, but no graphic content is shown in the video

7:20 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Residents near the house on Natalie Cove received a text alert on Sunday, telling them to shelter in place as part of an emergency alert system.

The alert from Warn Central Texas instructs users to “shelter in place due to an active shooter. Lock all doors and windows. You will be instructed when the shelter in place is lifted.”

Warn Central Texas notifies users via text message, phone call and/or e-mail in the event of an emergency, severe weather or disaster, according to its website.

7:10 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Round Rock police vehicles and an unmarked white van have entered Heritage Park subdivision, where a person is barricaded inside a home, according to KXAN’s Alyssa Goard.

Multiple @roundrockpolice vehicles & an unmarked white van entered the scene in Cedar Park @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/0Hc98yEgrX — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) August 17, 2020

7 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN has seen numerous Cedar Park police and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

6:50 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell released a statement on the shooting in Cedar Park:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cedar Park police officers who were shot while protecting our community. Williamson County is providing all resources needed to bring justice.”

6:40 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police leaders from across the area are extending their support and offering prayers to the Cedar Park Police Department after the shooting of three officers in a neighborhood.

5:40 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the officer-involved shooting in Cedar Park:

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.”

5:30 p.m. UPDATE

On the scene where @CedarParkPD reports that multiple police officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off of Bagdad Rd. Residents nearby are being asked to stay inside. More updates coming on @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/j6vKKWT0E7 — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) August 16, 2020

4:45 p.m. UPDATE

