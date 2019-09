TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Numerous emergency response agencies are working a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 110N at Grande Blvd. in Tyler.

The crash has shut down the northbound lanes of 110 and narrowed southbound to one lane. Traffic is being rerouted through CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Park and Grande.

One vehicle is in the middle of the roadway at Grande and several others are on the roadside.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.