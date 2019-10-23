Mount Pleasant police seeking additional victims of man arrested for groping female adults, children

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant police are asking any victims of a man arrested Sunday on charges of indecency with a child to come forward.

Gary Kilpatrick, 62, was arrested in the Walmart on Jefferson Street after police received complaints about his groping women and children in the store.

Police received the call at about 11 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

Kilpatrick also had an active arrest warrant for indecent assault out of New Boston

Police said store video footage allowed them to identify three additional child victims and one adult female victim.

An additional fourth unidentified child was groped inside Walmart on Sunday around 12:05 a.m. earlier that morning, and a fifth child victim was discovered to have been groped Sunday at Super Suds Laundry on North Jefferson Street.

Police say store videos shows Kilpatrick briefly pulling two children by the arm, as to pull them away from their mothers when the parent was not looking.

Many of the victims were Hispanic, police say.

Kilpatrick does not live in Mount Pleasant but has been staying at a west side motel in Mount Pleasant since October 15. The motel room and vehicle the suspect was driving have been searched by police.

Police are looking for any additional victims to file further charges. If you or a parent believes their child was victimized is urged to contact MPPD at 903-575-4185 and speak to a detective.