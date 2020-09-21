Motorcyclist plays ‘game of chicken’ with deputies in high speed chase

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A motorcyclist led officers on a high speed chase after being stopped for traffic violations, according to the Trinity County Sheriff Facebook.

Officers with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a motorcycle on FM 356, but the driver did not respond.

Deputies reported the driver tried to escape from by passing in curves and no passing zones and eventually turning into a dead end road.

The motorcycle tried his luck with a game of chicken with the officer, but that didn’t work. The driver tried to avoid a head on collision with the deputy’s patrol car and hit the ditch and crashed the motorcycle.

The driver was not seriously injured, but faces several misdemeanor and felony charges. It’s not clear why the driver fled, but the driver admit to using meth recently.

Deputies are continuing with their investigation and the man is now in custody.