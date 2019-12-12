Mother of 3-year-old Chapel Hill child who drowned indicted

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The mother of Madison Williams, the 3-year-old Chapel Hill child who drowned in August, has been indicted.

Tiffany Snyder, 29, was indicted on two charges by a Smith County Grand Jury on December 5: injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance.

On August 18, authorities with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to CR 210 between CR 850 and HWY 64 regarding a missing child. After several hours of searching, law enforcement located the body of Madison in a nearby pond on the property.

Snyder was arrested that same day. She is being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $202,500.