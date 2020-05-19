Morris, Nacogdoches Counties report new COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Morris and Nacogdoches Counties are reporting new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by he novel coronavirus.

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says his county has its 13th positive cases. The patient is a 42 year old female.

Reeder also said that a 64-year-old female who had been diagnosed on April 9 and required hospitalization has recovered.

The county has five estimated recoveries.

Nacogdoches County is reporting two new cases, a male in his 50s from a previously reported household and a female in her 80s in a long-term care facility.

The new cases bring the county’s number to 238. The county has suffered 15 deaths and has an estimated 128 recoveries.

East Texas now has 2007 COVID-19 cases. The region has suffered 86 deaths and an estimated 805 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar