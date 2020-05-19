Morris, Nacogdoches Counties report new COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Morris and Nacogdoches Counties are reporting new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by he novel coronavirus.

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says his county has its 13th positive cases. The patient is a 42 year old female.

Reeder also said that a 64-year-old female who had been diagnosed on April 9 and required hospitalization has recovered.

The county has five estimated recoveries.

Nacogdoches County is reporting two new cases, a male in his 50s from a previously reported household and a female in her 80s in a long-term care facility.

The new cases bring the county’s number to 238. The county has suffered 15 deaths and has an estimated 128 recoveries.

East Texas now has 2007 COVID-19 cases. The region has suffered 86 deaths and an estimated 805 recoveries.