MORE THAN A PASTOR: Longview youth share stories of pastor who passed away Thursday

For 38 year old Ryan Carlisle, life may had just been scratching the surface.

He and his wife Bridgit have two children, Ava and Max and he works for Longview ISD, but on the side he devotes his time to another calling.

A call to ministry.

Since April of last year, Carlisle has been serving as the youth minister at Longview Missionary Baptist Church and if you ask any of the youth that attend his sermons, he was quite the leader.

“For me he was like my father figure,” said Brian Nino.

“I saw him as a guidance, I knew that I could talk to him about anything,” said Austin Ellsworth.

Seth Ferguson had this to say about his pastor of a year, “He talked to you like it was just you and him in a room.”

On Thursday, Carlisle passed away suddenly while exercising at a local gym in Longview.

For Josh McNamara the church’s children’s minister, “It was the worst news I have ever heard in my life. I’ve never lost a closer friend than Ryan.”

Nathan Rogers the senior pastor at the church had this to say, “We could talk all-day about how great of a youth minister Ryan is and how much those kids mean to him, but he made masculinity come off as gentle and tender and that’s the biggest thing about his character that shined through especially with the younger men. They need that type of influence and he was that for them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and can be found by clicking here

Services for Ryan Carlisle will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m at the church.