More than 50 injured after Delta plane dumps fuel over elementary schools during emergency

In this photo from video, Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China dumps fuel over Los Angeles before returning to Los Angeles International Airport for an emergency landing Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Fire officials say fuel apparently dumped by the aircraft returning to LAX fell onto an elementary school playground. A fire department tweet says firefighters are assessing “multiple patients” at the school in the suburban city of Cudahy, Calif. The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX, circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – Dozens of people on Tuesday were treated by health officials in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a Delta jet dumped fuel over schools during an emergently shortly after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport.

At least 20 of those injured were children and they experienced breathing trouble and skin irritations after being exposed to the fuel, according to an NBC report.

“Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes,” the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement.

Delta flight 89 has just departed for Shanghai when it experienced an engine issue that required it turn around toward LAX. The plane landed safely after the fuel release, but the pilots did not tell air traffic control that they were performing it in the first place.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that there are specific procedures for dumping fuel when near a major airport: “These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground.”

If the control tower had been notified by the flight crew, they would have been instructed to do the release over a much less populated area.