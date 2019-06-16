More than 3,000 East Texans without power

Electrical providers in East Texas are reporting that between 2,000-3,000 customers are without power Sunday morning.

Oncor is reporting the following outages:

Eustace – 199 customers affected

Noonday – 172 customers affected

Troup – 390 customers affected

Tyler – 184 customers affected

Swepco is reporting the following outages:

Beckville – 285 customers affected

Kilgore – 399 customers affected

Marshall – 1,627 customers affected

Pittsburg – 247 customers affected

The providers are working to restore power.

As always, should you encounter downed power lines, please keep your distance and notify