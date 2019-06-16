More than 3,000 East Texans without power

Electrical providers in East Texas are reporting that between 2,000-3,000 customers are without power Sunday morning.
Oncor is reporting the following outages:
- Eustace – 199 customers affected
- Noonday – 172 customers affected
- Troup – 390 customers affected
- Tyler – 184 customers affected
Swepco is reporting the following outages:
- Beckville – 285 customers affected
- Kilgore – 399 customers affected
- Marshall – 1,627 customers affected
- Pittsburg – 247 customers affected
The providers are working to restore power.
As always, should you encounter downed power lines, please keep your distance and notify