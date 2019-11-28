More than $200K worth of marijuana seized at El Paso Border Patrol checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border Patrol agents seized more than $200,000 worth of marijuana earlier this week at a checkpoint just east of El Paso, Texas.

The drugs were found in a Dodge Caravan with New Mexico license plates that drove through the U.S. Highway 62/180 checkpoint, a Border Patrol news release said.

“Agents became suspicious after the driver began to display unusual nervous mannerisms when being asked routine questions,” the release said. “Consent to search the vehicle was granted and a canine service dog alerted to the possible presence of illegal contraband.”

Agents searched the vehicle and found numerous marijuana bundles hidden in the passenger floorboard of the minivan and in black suitcases in the back of the vehicle, the release said.

Agents found about 260 pounds of marijuana which is worth more than $200,000 value, the release said.

Both the driver and a passenger in the car were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. They were turned over to DEA agents for prosecution.