More than 20 Dallas schools remain closed after tornadoes tore through city Sunday

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – After tornadoes ripped through the city of Dallas on Sunday night, many schools were affected causing closures throughout the week.

As of Tuesday, 12 Dallas ISD and six Richardson ISD schools will remain closed until at least Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes have touched down in Dallas, bringing winds up to 140 mph in some areas.

The three recorded tornadoes in Dallas are:

Las Colinas: EF-3

Rowlett: EF-1

Rockwall: EF-1

Other tornadoes in the state:

Ellis County (Midlothian and Ferris): EF-1

Van Zant County: EF-0

Panola County: EF-0

Cass County: EF-0

The tornadoes destroyed homes, businesses, and multiple schools though officials report no one was seriously injured or killed during the storms.

‼️ The following schools will remain closed today, Tuesday, Oct. 22. The schools are:



– Dealey Montessori

– Franklin MS

– Hillcrest HS

– Kramer ES

– Joe May ES

– Francisco Pancho Medrano MS

– Cigarroa ES

– Burnet ES

– Pershing ES

– Thomas Jefferson HS

– Cary MS

– Walnut Hill ES — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 22, 2019

3/7 The six RISD schools closed on Tuesday, October 22 include:



Audelia Creek Elementary

Christa McAuliffe Learning Center

Dover Elementary

Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet

Richland Elementary

Stults Road Elementary — Richardson ISD (@RichardsonISD) October 21, 2019

