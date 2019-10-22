More than 20 Dallas schools remain closed after tornadoes tore through city Sunday

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – After tornadoes ripped through the city of Dallas on Sunday night, many schools were affected causing closures throughout the week.
As of Tuesday, 12 Dallas ISD and six Richardson ISD schools will remain closed until at least Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes have touched down in Dallas, bringing winds up to 140 mph in some areas.
The three recorded tornadoes in Dallas are:
- Las Colinas: EF-3
- Rowlett: EF-1
- Rockwall: EF-1
Other tornadoes in the state:
- Ellis County (Midlothian and Ferris): EF-1
- Van Zant County: EF-0
- Panola County: EF-0
- Cass County: EF-0
The tornadoes destroyed homes, businesses, and multiple schools though officials report no one was seriously injured or killed during the storms.
