More than 2 million pounds of Taco Bell beef recalled due to possible metal shavings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Taco Bell has issued a voluntary recall of more than 2 million pounds of ground beef over concerns it could be contaminated with metal shavings.

The meat was shipped to five major distribution centers and then shipped nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection.

More than 2.3 million pounds was removed from all affected restaurants across 21 states. The meat was shipped between September 20 and October 4.

Taco Bell says they informed federal authorities after receiving three customer complaints. There have been no reports of anyone becoming sick or injured from the contaminated meat.