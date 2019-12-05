More details released and the suspect in 5-hour Tyler standoff named

It was about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon when Nasir Jabr was pulled over for a traffic violation.

“The vehicle did pull over, pulled over in the hotel parking lot,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. “The female occupant exited the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody, temporarily.”

But Jabr, the driver, refused to cooperate with authorities or exit the small black truck.

And Sheriff Smith tells us there was an extreme need for the armored vehicles and safety precautions they took during the stalemate.

“He had a gun in his hand, cocked and ready to shoot at any time,” said Sheriff Smith. “He was ingesting what we believed to be methamphetamine, tearing open baggies and ingesting it, at one point we observed him through drone footage as he was shooting up what we believed to be heroin.”

The incident came to a climactic ending, including a flash-bang.

“At some point he nodded off after about 5 hours and we had a plan in place to end this thing before he hurt himself or someone else,” said Sheriff Smith.

They were able to safely remove Jabr and give him a dose of Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an Opioid overdose. He was then taken away by ambulance.

Jabr has been arrested several times in Smith County since 2004 for burglary, public intoxication and possession of drugs.

The sheriff’s office is unsure of what charges Jabr will face this time around, but they say they will likely be numerous, due to the drugs confiscated from the vehicle and the resources needed to apprehend Jabr.