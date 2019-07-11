Breaking News
Moon landing artifacts to go up for auction for 50th anniversary

NEW YORK (KETK) – As the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic landing on the moon draws near, several items from the 1969 mission are going up for auction.

Around 200 items related to space exploration will be on display before being sold.

The headline item is expected to be an Apollo 11 lunar module timeline book, which was used by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to navigate the surface of the moon.

It is said to contain moon dust and over 100 annotations by the astronauts.

Another high-dollar item is the sharpest surviving videos of the lunar landing.

They contain more than two hours of images and include Armstrong’s famous words: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The videos also include the long-distance phone call to President Nixon and the planting of the American flag.

The auction will take place on July 20.

