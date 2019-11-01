MONTH OF THANKS: Maryland sheriff’s office honors longtime custodian with a badge

HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WBAL/NBC News) – A lot of work places have that “one” person.

You know, the employee who’s always on time, never misses a day, and is always kind.

At the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, that person is Jack.

Jack Guercio is a custodian

But to the people around him he is much more than that.

“There’s 617 employees here and 617 people all care for Jack the way he cares for them,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Jack has been here for 27 years, way before Sheriff Gahler was elected. But he says Jack is an example of what you gain when you hire someone with developmental disabilities.

“I wish all our deputies and employees came with the same attitude. always ready and willing, can’t wait to get to work,” the sheriff said.

Jack is 77 years old. He never misses work or the opportunity to say “hi.” Perhaps his work ethic and time on the job are reasons why he carries a badge.

“Badges are for law-enforcement, correctional deputies sworn ranks, and Jack,” said Sheriff Gahler.

Collecting badges and patches is a hobby.

They come in the mail, sometimes from residents who know of Jack’s passion for law enforcement.

“When I was a kid that’s what i wanted to be. I was play sheriff.”

Jack says he remembers as a child driving by this building and saying he was going to work here one day. But it was actually the ARC, an organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that placed him here.

“Jack had many different careers before he came to the sheriffs office, which is hard to believe,” said Shawn Kros with the ARC of the Northern Chesapeake Region.. “That is our ultimate goal, that people find their career of choice and are able to make a real connection without business.”

It happened for Jack and it’s been a success, not just for him but those who call him a co-worker and friend.