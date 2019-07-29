Monday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms return today

Breaking News
EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-29-19

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Heavy rain possible, not expecting widespread high rain totals, but locally possible. High near 90. Winds SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy night with a few showers and storms still possible. 30% chance overall. Low: 74, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of t-storms but mostly the beginning of the day. Very humid. Highs: 91. Wind: SW/SE 10 mph. It will feel like middle to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: East/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 93-94. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Mid 70s. Highs: Low 90s.



