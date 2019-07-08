Monday Morning Forecast: Feeling the July heat this week

Breaking News
TODAY: Partly cloudy morning but more breaks of sunshine into the afternoon. Broken cloud cover overall and very warm. High: 94, Heat index 100°+, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night and staying calm. Low: 76, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Broken Cloud and hot. Highs mid 90s. Winds: South 10 mph. Heat Index values above 103°-110°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and the hottest day of 2019! High: 96, Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and t-storms with a cold front. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Still humid. Lows around 74. Highs: 93-94. Winds: ENE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Tropical system out of the Gulf has a chance to swing up into East Texas. For now keeping our odds low, 30% but as the week goes on it’s very possible it will collapse before reaching us. Still plenty of uncertainty. High: 95, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

