Monday Morning Forecast: Cold front gives us a much needed cool down

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-22-19

TODAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area by the evening. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30%, to 40% in the evening and overnight. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 10 mph by late evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight showers and storms staying scattered. Cold front clears us giving us a nice change in wind direction. Low: 72, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Feeling fantastic with a huge drop of moisture in the air. High: 86. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows: low to middle 60s. Highs: mid to upper 80s. Wind: East to NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC