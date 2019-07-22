Monday Morning Forecast: Cold front gives us a much needed cool down

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-22-19

TODAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area by the evening. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30%, to 40% in the evening and overnight. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 10 mph by late evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight showers and storms staying scattered. Cold front clears us giving us a nice change in wind direction. Low: 72, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Feeling fantastic with a huge drop of moisture in the air. High: 86. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows: low to middle 60s. Highs: mid to upper 80s. Wind: East to NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s





