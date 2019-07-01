Monday Midday Forecast: Isolated shower chance almost every day to start July







TODAY: 40% chance of isolated showers & storms to through the afternoon. Locally heavy rain possible but widespread many areas will stay dry. Highs: 87. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, light winds. Low: 71, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: South-Southeast 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Partly cloudy & breezy. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 20% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Lows: 73-74. Highs: Around 92. Winds South-Southwest 10 mph.





