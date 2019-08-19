Monday Midday Forecast: Hot & humid weather to begin the week

Breaking News
EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-19-19

TODAY: Broken cloud cover, hot and humid. Heat advisory today and tomorrow, please be mindful of the heat! High: 99, Winds: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing on up very quickly. Still a very warm night. Low: 79, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. 10% chance of a shower. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Lows near 76. Highs near 97. Winds SW to South 5-10 on Thursday, and SE 10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: South 10 mph.

