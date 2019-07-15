Monday Midday Forecast: Flooding still a concern out East from Barry

Breaking News
TODAY: Partly cloudy & warmer but still below average. A 20% chance of showers for central and northern counties. Chances to 40% in Deep East Texas. High: 87. Wind: West 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with winds shifting back South. Low: 76, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Isolated showers mostly South. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY through SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter and back to the July heat! Lows: 75-77. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph.



