Monday Midday Forecast: Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts







TODAY: A mixture of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Periods of sun and periods of passing clouds. Humid but overall cooler. High: 85. Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy night with a few isolated showers 20%. Low: 73, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms first popping up near midday and continuing into the afternoon. There is potential for some of the storms to be strong. High: 87. Winds South, SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds South 10 mph.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: 70-74. Highs around 90. Winds Southwest 10 mph on Thursday and SE 5-10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South, SE 5-10 mph.





