MOMENT OF GRACE: Botham Jean’s younger brother hugs former police officer convicted of his murder

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – The trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for killing her neighbor, Botham Jean, has produced many moments of raw emotion.

Jean’s family members and friends testified about the terrible loss Guyger’s actions on the night of September 6, 2018 has inflicted on them.

Guyger was convicted of Jean’s murder and sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

“My life has not been the same,” said his mother Allison James, who said her son was killed just before he turned 27. “It’s just been like a roller coaster. I can’t sleep, I cannot eat. It’s just been the most terrible time for me.”

Botham Jean’s sister, Allisa Findley, told the jury that she and her mother cry a lot, her formerly “bubbly” younger brother has retreated as if into a shell, and that her father is “not the same.”

“It’s like the light behind his eyes is off,” Findley said.

She said her children are now afraid of police.

Findley said she broke the tragic news of her brother’s death to their mother and that she still sometimes calls her brother’s phone hoping that he will answer.

Alexis Stossel, a friend of Jean’s since their days together at Harding University in Arkansas, said she “cannot imagine” her life without Jean in it and that the feeling of his loss “is unexplainable.”

Guyger herself broke down, sobbing on the stand that she wished Jean had been the one with the gun and had killed her instead.

And yet, for all the pain and the anger the trial brought forth, it also birthed one astonishing, and deeply touching, moment of grace.

Jean’s younger brother Brandt, all of 18 years old, stopped grabbed the country’s attention when he said he forgave Guyger – and then asked the judge’s permission to hug her.

The judge consented, and in videos that went viral, a nation watched, entranced, as a teenager showed what love and forgiveness mean.

“I don’t want to say twice or for the 100th time how much you’ve taken from us,” Brandt Jean said to Guyger from the witness stand. “I think you know that. But I just I hope you go to God with all the guilt, all the bad things you may have done in the past. Each and every one of us may have done something we’re not supposed to do.”

Jean’s voice quavered and broke repeatedly during his testimony, and he spoke haltingly. Yet his message came through with striking clarity.

“If you truly are sorry, I forgive you,” he said, stressing that he spoke only for himself and not his family. “And I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you.

“And, again I’m speaking for myself, but I love you just like anyone else. I’m not going to say I hope you rot and die like my brother did. I personally want the best for you. I wasn’t ever going to say this in front of my family or anyone, but I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you. Because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want.

“And the best thing for you would be giving your life to Christ. I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do. Again, I love you as a person, I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

At that point, he asked the judge, “I don’t know if it’s possible, but can I give her a hug, please? Please?”

It must have been a truly unusual, and wholly unexpected, request. But the judge said yes, and, as countless news cameras rolled, young Brandt Jean walked over to Guyger, who met him halfway, and hugged her long and close.

And just for a moment, all who watched were touched by that moment of grace.