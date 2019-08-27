Mom of 7 killed while shielding her child during shooting

AYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) – A Fayetteville family is left with a gaping hole after losing 25-year-old Chakita Jones on Saturday night.

The mother of 7 was at a relative’s house when the family says someone fired more than 30 shots toward the home.

Fayetteville PD says Chakita was hit, dying from her injuries on Saturday night at UNC Medical Center.

Chakita’s brother Keem Jones says she died shielding one of her own kids – a selfless act the family says embodies the kind of life she lived as a mother, daughter, and friend.

The close-knit family is now taking care of Chakita’s children, who range from ages 2 months to 12 years.

They say the 12-year-old is being strong for her siblings.

Now the family is asking for the community to uplift them in prayer and donations in the form of school supplies or clothing.

Chakita’s family plans to hold a vigil on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, police say that no suspects have been arrested.