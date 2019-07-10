Mom arrested for kids riding in empty pool on car

DIXON, Texas – One woman arrested after allowing her two daughters to ride inside an empty swimming pool on top her her car.

After 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Police found Jennifer Yeager driving across town with her two daughters riding on top of her car.

Yeager told police she told her daughters to ride inside the pool so it wouldn’t blow away.

She was arrested on two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, two counts of reckless conduct, and failure to secure a passenger between eight and 16.

Yeager was processed at Dixon Police Department and released after posting bond.