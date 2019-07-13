‘Moana’ cake becomes … marijuana cake?

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (CNN) – A Georgia Dairy Queen made a mistake on a birthday cake that had its recipient in stitches.

This is the cake Kensli Davis got for her 25th birthday.

The giant marijuana leaf and My Little Pony smoking a joint would have been perfect for a pot-head.

But Davis is a Disney fan.

In fact, her favorite film is Moana.

You can do the math and figure out what went wrong when her mom asked the restaurant to make a Moana-themed cake.

Davis’ mom says workers were apologetic and offered to make another cake.

She says the first one was so good – and hilarious – she didn’t take them up on it.