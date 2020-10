TYLER, Texas (KETK)- MJ Hegar traveled to different cities in East Texas on Saturday to meet with voters and local leaders.

Hegar is a decorated combat veteran and she is currently running for the US Senate.

Her first stop was at the Port Arthur Seawall, then she travelled to Lufkin.

Hegar’s last stop was Tyler at the Majesty Adult Day Care at 4:00 p.m. She was joined by councilwoman Shirley McKellar and the owner of the facility Ed Thompson.