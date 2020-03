Democrat MJ Hegar will head to primary runoff, Cornyn clinches Republican nomination

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Sen. John Cornyn clinched his party’s nomination for U.S. Senator, but the Democrats will have a runoff election.

Currently, MJ Hegar has landed a spot in that runoff. The second person who will join her has not yet been determined.

A candidate must win more than 50% of the vote in the primary to avoid a runoff.

See the results of the District 10 Texas Democratic primary below:

See the results of the District 10 Texas Republican Primaries below:

Cornyn has been Texas’ senator in Washington since 2002. Before that, he was the state’s attorney general.

Following his victory, Cornyn spoke to a crowded room of supporters at his watch party at The County Line. He gave a strongly worded speech on his high expectations for Republican voters going into November.

“We are united as one party, and we go in to the General Election stronger than we have ever been before. The stage is now set for a referendum of our lifetimes,” Cornyn said, then asking, “Will Texans abandon the principles that have made our state the envy of the nation in order to live under the stranglehold of socialism? Or will Texas do what we’ve always done: Choose freedom, prosperity, and the power of self determination?”

Cornyn noted that it will be important to work with democrats in the upcoming months, saying their party is very divided.

“Like I have done in the Senate, I will cross the aisle, welcoming Texans caught in the Democrat party’s civil war and repealed by socialism,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn also led a push for his supporters to back and continue supporting President Donald Trump. Trump shirts were handed out as people entered the watch party hosted by Cornyn’s team and the Travis County GOP, along with Cornyn shirts.