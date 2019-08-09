Missouri man who walked armed into Walmart charged with making terroristic threat

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KETK) – The man who caused a panic in a Springfield, Missouri, Walmart by wearing body armor and carrying weapons into the store has been identified and charged.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, has been charged with first-degree making a terroristic threat. He is being held in the Greene County, Missouri, jail without bond.

Police said Andreychenko was carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition when he walked through the store Thursday afternoon, causing shoppers to flee. He was stopped and held at gunpoint by an off-duty firefighter until police arrived about three minutes after receiving an initial call.

No shots were fired.

Police said security video from inside the store would be reviewed to determine Andreychenko’s demeanor and a possible motive.

“His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that,” said Springfield PD Lieutenant Mike Lucas.

Springfield is about 165 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident happened five days after a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart left 22 people dead.