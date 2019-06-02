Mississippi couple goes viral with ’empty nest’ photo shoot

A Mississippi photographer’s photos of her parents entering the “empty nesters” phase of life have gone viral on social media.

The photos were posted by 22-year-old Haley Marie who posted the photos on her professional page on May 28 showing her smiling parents preparing for her to move out.

“Most parents are a little sad when they hit the “empty nest” phase of life,” Haley Marie posted to her professional page. “HOWEVER, my parents seemed thrilled. also…how cute are they??!!”

The photoshoot even featured the families dogs Buck & Marle also known as “the favorite kids.”

Since being posted earlier this week, the photos have been shared nearly 200,000 times with 80,000 comments.