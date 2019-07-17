Missing Texas teenager found safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE ——

According to the Marlin Police Department, Emily has been found safe around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL —–

MARLIN, Texas (KCEN) – The Marlin Police Department said it is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Emily Childs was last seen getting into a blue Dodge truck with an unknown man in Reagan, and police said the truck could have headed to Tyler.

Childs is white, has blue eyes, brown-red hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has piercings on both sides of her nose, police said. She also has a mole on the right side of her face. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, shorts, and black Adidas slides. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC