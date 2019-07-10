Missing Texas man was eaten by his own dogs

DALLAS, Texas (AP/NBC) — Authorities say a 57-year-old Texas man who had been missing for months was eaten, bones and all, by his dogs.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King says Freddie Mack had serious health problems and it’s unclear whether his 18 dogs killed him or consumed his body after he died from a medical condition.

A relative reported Mack missing in May from his home near Venus, a community of fewer than 4,000 people about 30 miles southwest of Dallas.

The sheriff’s office says Mack wasn’t at his property and, after days of trying to find him, investigators returned and found animal feces containing bits of human hair, clothing and bone.

Deputies made multiple trips to Mack’s property before a detective, on May 15, found a small bone.

“There was something about it that stood out to her,” Deputy Aaron Pitts said of that single bone fragment.

On Tuesday, medical examiners informed the sheriff’s department that DNA testing showed the bone fragments belonged to Mack.

There had been 18 dogs living with Mack, but two were found dead, having been killed by their fellow canines, Pitts said.

Thirteen dogs had to be put down because of poor health or their aggressive nature that made them impossible to be adopted. That leaves three dogs officials said are healthy and being prepared for adoption.