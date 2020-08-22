Missing Gilmer man found dead in wrecked car after months of searching

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Missing Gilmer man, 51-year-old Randy Dyess, was found in his wrecked car Friday after not being seen since May. His body was found between Highway 155 and U.S. 259, near Ore City and Lake O the Pines.

According to investigators, Dyess ran off the road at a high rate of speed and landed deep in an area full of overgrown brush. A realtor inspecting the property discovered the car and called police.

According to his brother, Jay Dyess, it was very unusual for him to not call. After his disappearance his family launched a massive search, putting up fliers and tracing his movements.

It took State Troopers and others several hours to clear the bushes, trees and weeds to pull out the vehicle and retrieve Dyess’ body.

Click here to view original story.