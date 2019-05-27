Missing Dallas boy found safe, was never in any danger

UPDATE: According to NBC 5, Dallas police say a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday evening was “never in any danger” — and was never actually in his father’s car when it was reported stolen.

Through the course of their investigation, police said Fuentes’ father “had inconsistencies in his report of the incident” — and falsely claimed the boy’s mother was in Mexico with no way to be contacted.

Investigators later learned Fermin was safe and was with his mother the entire time.

Police said Fuentes’ father has not been taken into custody at this point — and investigators were still determining what, if anything, he’ll be charged with.

This is a developing story. KETK News will bring you the latest as information becomes available.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Dallas 4-year-old missing since around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to NBC 5, Dallas police say they have found the vehicle stolen outside a Pleasant Grove McDonald’s Sunday night, but the search continues for 4-year-old Fermin Fuentes, who was inside.

A silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred was stolen outside a McDonald’s near the intersection of S. Buckner Boulevard and Bruton Road around 6 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Fuentes was inside the car when it was stolen, police said.

The stolen car was located in the 1800 block of Rylie Road around 10 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued at 10:41 p.m.

Fuentes is about 3 feet tall and weights 45 pounds, with curly black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing a gray shirt and brown shorts when the Ford was stolen.

The Ford Five Hundred has a Texas license plate — the number is BRR1097, police said. The car also has a Texas Rangers sticker on the trunk.

Anyone with information on Fuentes or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

